Man stabbed and sprayed with corrosive substance on Isle of Dogs
PUBLISHED: 15:02 08 February 2020 | UPDATED: 15:02 08 February 2020
MPS
A man was stabbed in the leg and is also thought to have been sprayed with a corrosive liquid just before midday today.
You may also want to watch:
His condition is not life-threatening but police are at the scene in Westferry Road, Isle of Dogs.
The Met tweeted: "We were called around 11:58hrs today to #WestFerryRoad #IsleofDogs #TowerHamlets following an incident in which a man, believed aged in his 20s, suffered a stab injury to his leg. He is also thought to have been sprayed with a corrosive substance."
A crime scene is in place and investigations are ongoing. If you witnessed the incident or have information, please call the police on 101 ref CAD 3252/8 Feb.