Man dead after Isle of Dogs flat fire

A man has died after a fire destroyed a ground floor flat on the Isle of Dogs on Saturday (October 12).

Stewart Road fire , one fatality sadly . pic.twitter.com/vFQqtiG109 — Mark Patten (@MPATTEN1) October 13, 2019

It took around 40 firefighters more than an hour to get the blaze in Manchester Road under control after getting the call at 4.20pm.

The fire brigade received 43 reports from the public about the incident.

Crews from Millwall, Plaistow, Shadwell, East Greenwich, Whitechapel and Greenwich fire stations were at the scene.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.