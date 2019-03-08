Man dead after Isle of Dogs flat fire
PUBLISHED: 09:06 14 October 2019
A man has died after a fire destroyed a ground floor flat on the Isle of Dogs on Saturday (October 12).
It took around 40 firefighters more than an hour to get the blaze in Manchester Road under control after getting the call at 4.20pm.
You may also want to watch:
The fire brigade received 43 reports from the public about the incident.
Crews from Millwall, Plaistow, Shadwell, East Greenwich, Whitechapel and Greenwich fire stations were at the scene.
The cause of the fire is under investigation.