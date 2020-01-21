Search

Advanced search

Mark Carney urges finance chiefs to do more for less well off in Tower Hamlets

PUBLISHED: 07:00 22 January 2020

Bank of England governor Mark Carney meets finance chiefs from Canary Wharf and the City. Picture: EECF

Bank of England governor Mark Carney meets finance chiefs from Canary Wharf and the City. Picture: EECF

Archant

The governor of the Bank of England has urged finance chiefs to help tackle poverty on their doorsteps.

The governor gathered representatives from across the City and Canary Wharf to discuss their responsibilities to support the area. Picture: EECFThe governor gathered representatives from across the City and Canary Wharf to discuss their responsibilities to support the area. Picture: EECF

Mark Carney teamed up with Isle of Dogs based charity The East End Community Foundation (EECF) in a bid to help the less well off in Tower Hamlets.

Mr Carney and the EECF met leaders of finance to talk about the issues affecting people in need.

The meeting came after the central banker called up City and Canary Wharf business chiefs to discuss their responsibility to support communities and the EECF after witnessing poverty firsthand on a visit to east London last year.

The outgoing central bank governor heard how people struggle to access opportunities provided by the big financial companies that share their neighbourhood.

He also saw for himself how motivated east Londoners are and the positive impact community leaders make.

You may also want to watch:

Mr Carney said: "Corporate social responsibility programmes provide invaluable support to vulnerable people across the nation.

"The leading companies in the City are also fully engaged in their communities and the responsibility we have to our immediate localities."

Howard Dawber, EECF chairman and managing director for strategy at Canary Wharf Group, said: "Today's roundtable discussion is significant in that for the first time, all of the leading financial organisations in the City and Canary Wharf have come together to tackle poverty in the East End by discussing how firms and the Bank of England, can more usefully engage with the community."

The EECF works to reduce poverty in some of the poorest boroughs in the UK. It reports supporting nearly 20,000 people and helping more than 1,000 get jobs.

It also awards grants to community projects and has invested more than £1,000,000 in grassroots activities.

East London boroughs have some of the worst deprivation levels in the UK. Tower Hamlets and Newham have the second and third highest rates of child poverty in the UK.

It is for these reasons EECF is appealing to financial organisations in and around these boroughs to support the foundation and its grant programmes.

The discussion with senior leaders was another way it is battling poverty.

Most Read

Housing cheat caught renting council flat in Whitechapel for years while owning a house

Khaleda Begum rented council flat in Whitechapel while owning a house in Ilford. Picture: Google

Debt: Tower Hamlets councillors call for universal credit to be scrapped

Deputy mayor Rachel Blake. Picture: LBTH

Fifth man charged with murder by police investigating Whitechapel shooting

Iron Miah died after being shot in the head. Picture: Met Police

Thief swipes Poplar pet shop’s charity tin

This is the moment a woman takes a charity tin from Pets Paradise in Poplar. Picture: Submitted

Stepney GP practice manager dedicates her national award to ‘superhero’ admin staff

Virginia Patania, who manages Jubilee Street Practice, was recongised at the 2019 General Practice Awards. Picture: NHS Tower Hamlets CCG

Most Read

Housing cheat caught renting council flat in Whitechapel for years while owning a house

Khaleda Begum rented council flat in Whitechapel while owning a house in Ilford. Picture: Google

Debt: Tower Hamlets councillors call for universal credit to be scrapped

Deputy mayor Rachel Blake. Picture: LBTH

Fifth man charged with murder by police investigating Whitechapel shooting

Iron Miah died after being shot in the head. Picture: Met Police

Thief swipes Poplar pet shop’s charity tin

This is the moment a woman takes a charity tin from Pets Paradise in Poplar. Picture: Submitted

Stepney GP practice manager dedicates her national award to ‘superhero’ admin staff

Virginia Patania, who manages Jubilee Street Practice, was recongised at the 2019 General Practice Awards. Picture: NHS Tower Hamlets CCG

Latest from the East London Advertiser

Leyton Orient salvage late point against Northampton

Josh Wright celebrates scoring for Leyton Orient (pic Simon O'Connor)

Mark Carney urges finance chiefs to do more for less well off in Tower Hamlets

Bank of England governor Mark Carney meets finance chiefs from Canary Wharf and the City. Picture: EECF

Westley revealed as new Essex captain

Tom Westley in batting action for Essex during Somerset CCC vs Essex CCC, Specsavers County Championship Division 1 Cricket at The Cooper Associates County Ground on 26th September 2019

O’s coach Embleton hoping to determine how far McAnuff is away from a return

Leyton Orient captain Jobi McAnuff attempts to tackle an AFC Fylde opponent during the FA Trophy final (pic: Simon O'Connor).

Ten Doeschate steps down as Essex captain

Essex skipper Ryan ten Doeschate with the Championship Trophy during Somerset CCC vs Essex CCC, Specsavers County Championship Division 1 Cricket at The Cooper Associates County Ground on 26th September 2019
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists