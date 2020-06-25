Search

Advanced search

Growing excitement as Bow’s Roman Road Market prepares to reopen

PUBLISHED: 07:00 26 June 2020

Shoppers encouraged to stay local as Roman Road market reopens next Tuesday, June 30. Picture: Mike Brooke

Shoppers encouraged to stay local as Roman Road market reopens next Tuesday, June 30. Picture: Mike Brooke

Mike Brooke

The Roman Road neighbourhood could be in for a boost with its famous market set to reopen in a few days’ time.

The Advertiser caught up with community champion Roman Road Ldn ahead of the reopening on Tuesday, June 30 to reflect on lockdown and discuss the future of shopping in the East End.

The market’s return is good news for the high street, says editorial assistant Siva Thangarajah: “We focus on developing the Roman Road area, so we’re happy to see that the market is reopening after lockdown.

“We hope that people who go to the Saturday market will also go to the adjacent shops.”

Tower Hamlets’ location makes it a popular area in which to live, however, Siva warns that its proximity to the City of London means that many people will both work and shop there, rather than locally.

This is detrimental to the borough, particularly so given the struggles facing the high street.

However, lockdown has meant fewer people travelling to central London to work, benefiting the essential shops that did remain open.

You may also want to watch:

Siva is hopeful this upturn won’t change even when people begin commuting once again: “We have seen people’s behaviour change, in terms of their relationship with smaller shops. Moving forward we hope this will continue.”

The stretch alongside the market is full of “local gems”, she adds, such as Fiesta Cafe, Sweet Treats and Muxima, among many others.

In light of the challenge facing independent businesses, it’s vital that people offer their support: “A lot of these businesses are family-owned — they’re part of the community and we don’t want to lose them.”

Roman Road Ldn grew from Roman Road Trust, an economic and community development trust whose aim is to create a thriving East End economy where communities can flourish.

Siva and her colleagues work to fulfil that aim, with next Tuesday’s reopening sure to prove helpful in that endeavour.

A cautionary tale came earlier this week when it was announced that family bakery Percy Ingles is set to close.

To avoid further casualties, it’s crucial that people head back to the high street.

For Siva, there is no better place to go than Roman Road.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the East London Advertiser. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad, serving as your advocate and trusted source of local information. Our industry is facing testing times, which is why I’m asking for your support. Every single contribution will help us continue to produce award-winning local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Thank you.

Most Read

All Percy Ingle bakeries to close

All Percy Ingle bakeries are due to close after 66 years in business. Picture: Google

Police stop suspected ‘child sex party’ at kebab shop in Bethnal Green

Tower Hamlets Police received a tip off about the alleged party. Photo: PA/Joe Giddens

Council staff to strike during pandemic as talks with Tower Hamlets break down over ‘4,000 sackings’

Postponed Tower Hamlets workers' strike to go ahead on July 6. Picture: Mike Brooke

Images and video footage released of man wanted in relation to assault on NHS doctor near Canning Town

Further CCTV footage of the suspect wanted in connection with two separate serious assaults on women in April this year. Picture: Metropolitan Police

Guilty: Drug dealer who murdered Bromley-by-Bow father Brenton Roper on his doorstep

Mohammed Shaid was found guilty of murder and jailed for 30 years. Pic: Met Police

Most Read

All Percy Ingle bakeries to close

All Percy Ingle bakeries are due to close after 66 years in business. Picture: Google

Police stop suspected ‘child sex party’ at kebab shop in Bethnal Green

Tower Hamlets Police received a tip off about the alleged party. Photo: PA/Joe Giddens

Council staff to strike during pandemic as talks with Tower Hamlets break down over ‘4,000 sackings’

Postponed Tower Hamlets workers' strike to go ahead on July 6. Picture: Mike Brooke

Images and video footage released of man wanted in relation to assault on NHS doctor near Canning Town

Further CCTV footage of the suspect wanted in connection with two separate serious assaults on women in April this year. Picture: Metropolitan Police

Guilty: Drug dealer who murdered Bromley-by-Bow father Brenton Roper on his doorstep

Mohammed Shaid was found guilty of murder and jailed for 30 years. Pic: Met Police

Latest from the East London Advertiser

Coroanvirus: FIFA outlines pathway out of crisis

FIFA President Gianni Infantino

Growing excitement as Bow’s Roman Road Market prepares to reopen

Shoppers encouraged to stay local as Roman Road market reopens next Tuesday, June 30. Picture: Mike Brooke

Cricket: Trio awarded professional contracts for London & East women

Middlesex Women's Naomi Dattani during the MCC Women's Day match at Lord's Cricket Ground, London (pic: Adam Davy/PA)

Former Hammers keeper Moorhouse joins Bordeaux

Anna Moorhouse warming up for West Ham (pic Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)

West Ham’s Ngakia, Zabaleta, Sanchez set for June 30 exits

West Ham United's Jeremy Ngakia during the Premier League match at the London Stadium.