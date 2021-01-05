Published: 12:53 PM January 5, 2021

The much-loved headteacher at Marner Primary School in Bromley-by-Bow has died after fighting Covid-19.

Nick Hague, who was 53, had already closed the school early before Christmas because of staff affected by the virus.

He was visiting his mother in Nottingham after his recovery when he died unexpectedly two days before Christmas.

Marner Primary School in Bromley-by-Bow mourns death of headteacher Nick Hague - Credit: Google

The large three-form entry school in Devas Street is closed in the latest Covid lockdown emergency. But it is working this week with the Educational Psychology Service to discuss ways to support children, staff and families in the coming weeks to deal the with the loss of Mr Hague.

The school management is now having to be reorganised in the wake of Mr Hague's death.

A Tower Hamlets Council spokesman told the East London Advertiser: “Leadership arrangements are in place for the new term so that education can continue as planned, in line with government guidance.”

The spokesman added: “We were sad to hear about the death of Mr Hague. It is a devastating loss to the school and the education community."

Other tributes have been received at the school, including condolence from Poplar and Limehouse MP Apsana Begum who wrote: “My deepest condolences to everyone who knew Nick Hague, whose service will be missed and remembered. His loss will be felt across the community.”

His mother Jan Harvey said: “Nick was a hard-working, dedicated person who gave his everything to his role as headteacher. He loved his school, especially the children.”

Marner Primary School, Bromley-by-Bow... tributes to death of headteacher Nick Hague - Credit: Googe

The exact cause of his death is not yet established, deputy headteacher Janice Long said.

Mr Hague had completed a period of isolation and was recovering before he travelled to stay with his mother, where he died unexpectedly.

Letters have been sent to parents from the deputy head advising them how to break the news to the children.

“We regret that we aren’t able to share the news ourselves,” she writes.

“Tell the child as soon as possible. Use clear language that they can understand such as ‘he has died’ which is is easier for children to understand than ‘lost’ ‘passed away’.

“Allow for time together for comfort, but keep explanations clear and appropriate for their age and understanding.”