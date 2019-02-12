Search

Advanced search

Sign up to our newsletter

Krays’ henchmen back in Bethnal Green to help ex-model Flanagan’s Macmillan Nurses charity

PUBLISHED: 09:00 07 March 2019 | UPDATED: 09:10 07 March 2019

Snapped in Vallance Road outside their mum's home... Kray twins and elder brother Charlie. Picture: Kray family album

Snapped in Vallance Road outside their mum's home... Kray twins and elder brother Charlie. Picture: Kray family album

Kray family

Former Krays’ gangland henchmen are planning a ‘meet’ in London’s East End today to sort out some ‘dosh’ for former Page 3 model Maureen Flanagan’s cancer care charity fundraiser.

Maureen Flanagan with Chris Lambrianou and 'Legend' film star Tom Hardy who played the Kray twins on screen. Picture: Flanagan familyMaureen Flanagan with Chris Lambrianou and 'Legend' film star Tom Hardy who played the Kray twins on screen. Picture: Flanagan family

Among them are ageing Freddie Foreman and Chris Lambrianou who join Maureen at the Marquis of Cornwallis pub in Bethnal Green Road.

The retired tabloid pin-up, who runs Hackney’s Paragon Trust charity shop in Well Street, is including Krays memorabilia along with prizes donated by East End traders to go on sale, be raffled or go into a tombola.

The 78-year-old one-time star pin-up of the 1960s’ Fleet Street press has chosen the pub on the corner of Vallance Road where the infamous Kray family lived to raise funds for Macmillan Nurses, with 150 supporters expected.

Krays ex-gangster Freddie Foreman returning to East End to help Macmillan Nurses. Picture: John Blake PublishingKrays ex-gangster Freddie Foreman returning to East End to help Macmillan Nurses. Picture: John Blake Publishing

But it’s not a ‘Kray twins theme’ event, which Maureen usually runs every autumn at the Blind Beggar in Whitechapel where Ronnie Kray shot dead rival gangster George Cornell in 1966.

Foreman and Lambrianou, both associates of ‘the firm’ the Krays operated from their mum Violet’s home in Vallance Road, are signing copies of their books at the Cornwallis fundraiser.

Freddie, now 85, disposed of small-time crook Jack ‘the hat’ McVittie’s body after Reggie Kray stabbed him to death in Stoke Newington in 1967, then served time as an accessory when the twins finally went down for life at the Old Bailey in 1969.

Maureen with 10-year-old granddaughter Madison Cox at a Blind Beggar pub fundraiser in 2016. Picture: Mike BrookeMaureen with 10-year-old granddaughter Madison Cox at a Blind Beggar pub fundraiser in 2016. Picture: Mike Brooke

Lambrianou blew open safes for a living—usually other people’s—before getting banged up for a ‘10 stretch’ at the same trial. He has long retired as a cracksman and been working with the Ley Community in Oxford helping young offenders go straight.

Also turning up for today’s bash is John H Stracey, former welterweight world champ who grew up on the Collingwood estate in the 1960s just behind the Blind Beggar and remembers the night Cornell was shot.

Prizes include ‘dinner for two’ at Pellicci’s in Bethnal Green, the café where the Krays notoriously held a ‘turf war armistice meet’ with the rival Richardsons south London mob.

Maureen’s charity shop in Well Street raises money for Bethnal Green’s Repton boxing club where the Krays put on the gloves as teenagers, as well as funds for Victims Support and St Joseph’s Hospice. Her charity ‘do’ at the Marquis of Cornwallis, Bethnal Green Road, starts 1pm, going on till 10pm.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

‘The Roman’ march of progress for a new £3m Bow town centre

The Roman Road... soon to change in £3.3m new town centre scheme. Picture: Google

Man threatened Muslim woman because she was dressed in western clothing

Mohammed Amin has been given an 18 month community orrder. Pic: Met Police

Plea to mayor to restore the 25 bus to Oxford Circus cut short by TfL

The 25 that used to run direct to Oxford Circus from east London. Picture: Save Our Buses campaign

Terrorism suspect: Man arrested in east London during police raid

Scotland Yard confirms east London man being held on suspicion of terrorism offences. Picture: Met Police

Tubby Isaac’s jellied eel stall in Aldgate finally closes after 94 years

Paul Simpson running Tubby Isaacs' jellied eel stall [Picture: The Gentle Author]

Most Read

‘The Roman’ march of progress for a new £3m Bow town centre

The Roman Road... soon to change in £3.3m new town centre scheme. Picture: Google

Man threatened Muslim woman because she was dressed in western clothing

Mohammed Amin has been given an 18 month community orrder. Pic: Met Police

Plea to mayor to restore the 25 bus to Oxford Circus cut short by TfL

The 25 that used to run direct to Oxford Circus from east London. Picture: Save Our Buses campaign

Terrorism suspect: Man arrested in east London during police raid

Scotland Yard confirms east London man being held on suspicion of terrorism offences. Picture: Met Police

Tubby Isaac’s jellied eel stall in Aldgate finally closes after 94 years

Paul Simpson running Tubby Isaacs' jellied eel stall [Picture: The Gentle Author]

Latest from the East London Advertiser

Bengal suffer defeat to leaders Stansted

Action from Sporting Bengal United's clash with Hullbridge Sports at Mile End Stadium (pic Tim Edwards)

Krays’ henchmen back in Bethnal Green to help ex-model Flanagan’s Macmillan Nurses charity

Snapped in Vallance Road outside their mum's home... Kray twins and elder brother Charlie. Picture: Kray family album

Send us your World Book Day pictures

Pupils celebrating last year's World Book Day. Picture: Ken Mears

Hockey: Wapping see off St Albans to keep promotion hopes alive

Wapping thirds

Lisbie so pleased McAnuff’s brave decision has paid off

Leyton Orient captain Jobi McAnuff brings the ball forward against Maidenhead United in the National League (pic: Simon O'Connor).
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists