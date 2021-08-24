News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
East London Advertiser > News

Opinion

View from the chamber: 'Celebrating the amazing work of our volunteers'

Logo Icon

John Biggs, Tower Hamlets mayor

Published: 3:15 PM August 24, 2021   
Social housing in Bethnal Green, east London, contrasts with the buildings in The City of London in

Tower Hamlets volunteers are to be thanked in a festival - Credit: PA Images

In my last column I wrote about my Mayor’s Covid Recovery Fund, a £3m investment that we’re putting into projects across Tower Hamlets to help kickstart our community’s recovery from the pandemic.

As part of this, we’ve allocated funding for a two-week festival of community events to thank volunteers for their help during the pandemic and to bring neighbours together.

Mayor John Biggs, Tower Hamlets

Mayor John Biggs says it is vital to recognise the pandemic's impact on isolated residents. - Credit: LBTH

Events during the fortnight (October 25 – November 7) will range from a street party, supper club and fashion show to art classes and mental health workshops.

I’m really proud that we’re able to support these events and many others, including to reduce isolation and loneliness and celebrate the amazing work of our volunteers who have worked so hard through the pandemic.

The pandemic has had a hard impact, particularly on more isolated and vulnerable residents. It is important that we recognise and try to address this and I hope these community events will help to achieve this and bring people together.

You may also want to watch:

Tower Hamlets Council
Tower Hamlets News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

cctv men

Crime

Appeal to trace men in connection with West India Quay station stabbing

Jon King

Author Picture Icon
Police have made an arrest in the murder investigation launched after a man was found dead in Tower Hamlets Cemetery Park

Murder investigation launched after man found dead in Tower Hamlets

Nathalie Raffray

Author Picture Icon
Fire crews arrive at Landmark Pinnacle  

Families evacuated as fire breaks out at 76-storey Canary Wharf skyscraper

Mike Brooke

person
Scarlett Harlett

TV

Meet the Isle of Dogs drag queen in RuPaul's Drag Race UK 2021

Jon King

Author Picture Icon