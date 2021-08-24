View from the chamber: 'Celebrating the amazing work of our volunteers'

Opinion

Published: 3:15 PM August 24, 2021

Tower Hamlets volunteers are to be thanked in a festival - Credit: PA Images

In my last column I wrote about my Mayor’s Covid Recovery Fund, a £3m investment that we’re putting into projects across Tower Hamlets to help kickstart our community’s recovery from the pandemic.

As part of this, we’ve allocated funding for a two-week festival of community events to thank volunteers for their help during the pandemic and to bring neighbours together.

Mayor John Biggs says it is vital to recognise the pandemic's impact on isolated residents. - Credit: LBTH

Events during the fortnight (October 25 – November 7) will range from a street party, supper club and fashion show to art classes and mental health workshops.

I’m really proud that we’re able to support these events and many others, including to reduce isolation and loneliness and celebrate the amazing work of our volunteers who have worked so hard through the pandemic.

The pandemic has had a hard impact, particularly on more isolated and vulnerable residents. It is important that we recognise and try to address this and I hope these community events will help to achieve this and bring people together.