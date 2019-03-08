Tower Hamlets police appeal to trace man wanted on suspicion of committing string of burglaries
PUBLISHED: 17:23 23 August 2019
Archant
The police are appealing for help finding a man wanted on suspicion of committing a string of burglaries.
Officers want to trace Mehidi Tahriri following seven burglaries, some of which were in Tower Hamlets.
The Met has warned the public not to approach the 37-year old - who is also wanted for breaching a court order - but to call 101 or tweet @MetCC with any information.
Anyone who wants to help but not give their name should contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.