Mental health awareness is just a 'smoothie' cycle for Canary Wharf workers

Office worker steps up to the plate to peddle the smoothie cycle macine at Canary Wharf. Picture: Certitude Certitude

Shoppers and office workers have been peddling away with energy to make fruit smoothies during Canary Wharf's promotion for Mental Health Awareness week which began on Monday.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Team from Centitude make their presence felt at Canary Wharf for Mental Health Awareness week. Picture: Certitude Team from Centitude make their presence felt at Canary Wharf for Mental Health Awareness week. Picture: Certitude

The smoothies, all freshly made using a smoothie bike, helped them think about their mental wellbeing.

Staff from the not-for-profit Certitude social care organisation which supports 1,500 adults across London with mental health issues gave advice about wellbeing in the workplace while handing out the smoothies.

"We were astounded by the generosity of many people," Certitude's Seema Sharma said. "They made donations to pay for services helping those with learning disabilities, autism and mental health needs.

"We even had staff from Canary Wharf companies asking how they could get involved themselves."

Certitude operates a confidential 'Solidarity in a Crisis' free helpline weekdays 6pm to midnight and weekends 12 noon to midnight on 030-0123 1922. Mental Health Awareness week runs till Sunday.