Search

Advanced search

Sign up to our newsletter

Met Police slammed by coroner after death of woman at Bethnal Green station

PUBLISHED: 10:37 19 February 2019

Rosario Cordero Sanz frequents Stratford and Victoria Park. Pic: Twitter@MPSWForest

Rosario Cordero Sanz frequents Stratford and Victoria Park. Pic: Twitter@MPSWForest

Archant

The details of a missing woman who went on to jump in front of a train went unchecked by police because they couldn’t access the information, an inquest heard.

Despite Rosario Cordero-Sanz being deemed a ‘high risk’ missing person, officers were unable to check their records about her because they didn’t have tablets or a computer.

The 35-year-old, known as Charo, died of multiple injuries and blunt force trauma at Bethnal Green underground station on July 14 last year.

She was reported missing three days before after concerns for her welfare grew.

On July 13 she returned to friends who called the police which sent three special officers to see her.

But after the Met volunteers left she ran away again before jumping in front of the train.

On Monday St Pancras senior coroner, Mary Hassell, criticised the police and issued a prevention of future deaths report following Ms Cordero-Sanz’s inquest.

The inquest jury heard all the officers didn’t understand much about the missing persons process with only one knowing about powers allowing police to take a person with poor mental health to a safe place.

The report states the special officers didn’t consider using a translation service to help communicate with one of Ms Cordero-Sanz’s friends, which might have revealed that she was hearing voices.

It states officers did not insist on seeing her or call for a plain clothes colleague after being told their uniforms would upset her.

And no one except the person who took the 999 call thought of getting an ambulance, the report states.

It goes on to say: “The three special police officers who attended were described as kind, and clearly demonstrated concern, but ultimately they did not know that they were dealing with a high risk missing person.

“Without tablets or a mobile data terminal, they had no means of checking.”

The jury also found the special sergeant and call operator weren’t listening to each other missing an opportunity to identify her as high risk.

Ms Hassell states: “I wonder whether this suggests a training need or whether consideration could be given to teaming special officers with regulars.”

A Met spokesman said: “Ms Cordero-Sanz’s death was tragic and untimely. Our thoughts remain with her family and loved ones.”

He added steps have been taken to improve specials’ training and supervision around missing people with individual “failings” addressed.

Related articles

Most Read

Fraud complaints over get-rich-quick scheme that based itself at east London mosque

Al-Madina Mosque in Barking, MEN's former base of operations. Right from top: Co-founder Harun Rashid, current MEN CEO Haroon Qureshi and

Landlady wins fight to stop future neighbours complaining about noise

The George Tavern's Pauline Forster has claimed victory. Picture: Mike Brooke

Four men jailed for kidnap, false imprisonment and blackmail

Mohammed Kodoris, of Ilford, and Progghnamoy Chowdhury, of Manor Park. Photos: Met Police

Witness appeal to identify dead man who collapsed in street at Tower Hill

the man was found unconscious near Tower Hill station. Pic: Flickr/Ewan Munro

Bethnal Green IS teenager: ‘Manchester Arena bombing is akin to military assaults on Syria’

Shamima Begum wants to return to the UK. Pic: Met Police

Most Read

Family risk losing home after shoddy extension had to be rebuilt - costing £34,000

Rachel and Simon Wade at their home in East Rudham, outside their extension they have had to demolish and rebuild after it was not built properly. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Air ambulance called to two-vehicle car crash

Air ambulance and emergency services at the scene. Picture: Edward Briscoe

‘We are well-equipped’ - caravan park’s message to customers after severe coastal erosion

Aerial shot showing coastal erosion at Pakefield Caravan Park. Picture: Mike Page

First homes in £85m Norwich scheme could be finished by spring - as riverside plaza inches closer

Work on St Anne's Quarter in Norwich city centre. Photo: Lauren Cope

Norwich woman banned from cafe for a year

A woman has been banned from Cafe 33 in Heartsease after being given a community protection warning. Picture: Archant

Latest from the East London Advertiser

Midfielder Lee insists Orient are doing everything they can to put things right again

Charlie Lee heads an early opportunity wide for Leyton Orient against Maidenhead United in the National League (pic: Simon O'Connor).

West Ham event: Ask an expert panel your Hammers questions

WHUISA event poster

Met Police slammed by coroner after death of woman at Bethnal Green station

Rosario Cordero Sanz frequents Stratford and Victoria Park. Pic: Twitter@MPSWForest

Police ‘wanted for questioning’ at Swanlea School’s Whitechapel careers fair

Careers fair gets under way at Swanlea School. Picture: Zara Islam/Swanlea

Jailed: Millharbour motorcyclist who caused girlfriend’s death

Iqbal Hussain of Millharbour, Isle of Dogs was twice the drink-drive limit on his motorcycle in Whitechapel Road. Picture: MPS
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists