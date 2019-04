Appeal to find missing boy, 12, from Tower Hamlets

Sean Allen is missing from his home in Tower Hamlets. Pic: Twitter/@MPSTowerHam Archant

Police are appealing for information to find a missing schoolboy from Tower Hamlets.

Sean Allen, 12, was last seen wearing a grey Nike top, a black North Face jacket and grey shoes.

Anyone with information about his whereabouts should call police on 101 quoting ref 19MIS012909.