Why Mile End is the least expensive place in Britain for funerals
PUBLISHED: 07:00 25 November 2019
Davis family
The cheapest place in the UK to pop your clogs is Mile End with funeral costs being the lowest in the country, according to a nationwide survey.
It would take just 117 working days for the average wage-earner to pay for a send-off for their loved ones, researchers have worked out, compared to 600 days in the most expensive areas.
Comparisons from 250 areas show Mile End the least expensive of all for funerals and cremations and Southwark the second cheapest, while Southend-on-Sea is the most costly.
One-in-three of us has less than £1,500 saved up for a funeral, according to the Reassured comparison website.
"We found London is best for covering funeral costs quickly, especially Mile End the very cheapest," the website's Phil Jeynes said. "But it's alarming to think so many people struggle to provide a proper send-off for their loved ones."
Funeral costs in Southend take an average 665 days' salary to cover, six times more than Mile End.