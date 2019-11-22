Search

Why Mile End is the least expensive place in Britain for funerals

PUBLISHED: 07:00 25 November 2019

Funeral procession at Mile End in 2009 for George Davis's widow Rose, well known in the East End. Picture source: Davis family

Funeral procession at Mile End in 2009 for George Davis's widow Rose, well known in the East End. Picture source: Davis family

Davis family

The cheapest place in the UK to pop your clogs is Mile End with funeral costs being the lowest in the country, according to a nationwide survey.

Lavish send-off in 2017 for night-club owner Willie Malone, associate of the Krays, who grew up in Mile End in the 1930s, his funeral porcession at Wapping where he lived reflecting his lifelong love of horses. Picture: Mike BrookeLavish send-off in 2017 for night-club owner Willie Malone, associate of the Krays, who grew up in Mile End in the 1930s, his funeral porcession at Wapping where he lived reflecting his lifelong love of horses. Picture: Mike Brooke

It would take just 117 working days for the average wage-earner to pay for a send-off for their loved ones, researchers have worked out, compared to 600 days in the most expensive areas.

Comparisons from 250 areas show Mile End the least expensive of all for funerals and cremations and Southwark the second cheapest, while Southend-on-Sea is the most costly.

One-in-three of us has less than £1,500 saved up for a funeral, according to the Reassured comparison website.

"We found London is best for covering funeral costs quickly, especially Mile End the very cheapest," the website's Phil Jeynes said. "But it's alarming to think so many people struggle to provide a proper send-off for their loved ones."

Funeral costs in Southend take an average 665 days' salary to cover, six times more than Mile End.

