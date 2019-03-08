Pedestrian hit by car in Mile End Road
PUBLISHED: 14:13 01 July 2019 | UPDATED: 14:55 01 July 2019
A pedestrian has been hit by a car in the Mile End Road.
The route was closed both ways halfway between Globe Road and Burdett Road as paramedics dealt with the collision.
A Met police spokesman said: "We were called at about 12.30pm this afternoon to reports of a car in collision with a female pedestrian."
Road closures remain in place and motorists have been advised to use alternate routes, he added.
The female's condition is as yet unknown.
A London Fire Brigade spokeswoman confirmed that firefighters from Whitechapel and Shadwell along with a fire rescue unit from Islington were called at 12.45pm.
She added that two women had to be released after becoming trapped with two cars and a van involved in the smash. They were taken to hospital.
Two more injured women were treated in the Mile End Road.
The incident was dealt with by 1.27pm.