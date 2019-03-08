Pedestrian hit by car in Mile End Road

A pedestrian was hit by a car on the Mile End Road this afternoon closing a stretch between Globe Road and Burdett Road. Picture: GOOGLE Archant

A pedestrian has been hit by a car in the Mile End Road.

A11 Mile End Road is *CLOSED BOTH WAYS* about halfway between Globe Road and Burdett Road due to a collision. Emergency services on scene. Use other routes. — TfL Traffic News (@TfLTrafficNews) July 1, 2019

The route was closed both ways halfway between Globe Road and Burdett Road as paramedics dealt with the collision.

A Met police spokesman said: "We were called at about 12.30pm this afternoon to reports of a car in collision with a female pedestrian."

Road closures remain in place and motorists have been advised to use alternate routes, he added.

The female's condition is as yet unknown.

A London Fire Brigade spokeswoman confirmed that firefighters from Whitechapel and Shadwell along with a fire rescue unit from Islington were called at 12.45pm.

She added that two women had to be released after becoming trapped with two cars and a van involved in the smash. They were taken to hospital.

Two more injured women were treated in the Mile End Road.

The incident was dealt with by 1.27pm.