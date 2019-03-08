Search

Advanced search

Sign up to our newsletter

Pedestrian hit by car in Mile End Road

PUBLISHED: 14:13 01 July 2019 | UPDATED: 14:55 01 July 2019

A pedestrian was hit by a car on the Mile End Road this afternoon closing a stretch between Globe Road and Burdett Road. Picture: GOOGLE

A pedestrian was hit by a car on the Mile End Road this afternoon closing a stretch between Globe Road and Burdett Road. Picture: GOOGLE

Archant

A pedestrian has been hit by a car in the Mile End Road.

The route was closed both ways halfway between Globe Road and Burdett Road as paramedics dealt with the collision.

A Met police spokesman said: "We were called at about 12.30pm this afternoon to reports of a car in collision with a female pedestrian."

Road closures remain in place and motorists have been advised to use alternate routes, he added.

You may also want to watch:

The female's condition is as yet unknown.

A London Fire Brigade spokeswoman confirmed that firefighters from Whitechapel and Shadwell along with a fire rescue unit from Islington were called at 12.45pm.

She added that two women had to be released after becoming trapped with two cars and a van involved in the smash. They were taken to hospital.

Two more injured women were treated in the Mile End Road.

The incident was dealt with by 1.27pm.

Most Read

Man assaulted after challenging sexual harassment on Overground train

Police would like to speak to these men. Picture: BTP

Pedestrian hit by car in Mile End Road

A pedestrian was hit by a car on the Mile End Road this afternoon closing a stretch between Globe Road and Burdett Road. Picture: GOOGLE

Caretakers on Tower Hamlets council estates sweep up the top housing award

Sweeping clean in the national 'Housing Heroes' awards... apprentice caretaker Amber Crook, one of Tower Hamlets Homes' newest staff members working at Bethnal Green. Picture: Luksana Choudhury

Orient secure services of forward from Shrewsbury

Lee Angol in FA Cup action for Peterborough United (pic: Adam Davy/PA Images).

Police officer charged with assaulting a man during an arrest on the Isle of Dogs

the arrest took place in Millharbour on the Isle of Dogs. Picture: Google

Most Read

Man assaulted after challenging sexual harassment on Overground train

Police would like to speak to these men. Picture: BTP

Pedestrian hit by car in Mile End Road

A pedestrian was hit by a car on the Mile End Road this afternoon closing a stretch between Globe Road and Burdett Road. Picture: GOOGLE

Caretakers on Tower Hamlets council estates sweep up the top housing award

Sweeping clean in the national 'Housing Heroes' awards... apprentice caretaker Amber Crook, one of Tower Hamlets Homes' newest staff members working at Bethnal Green. Picture: Luksana Choudhury

Orient secure services of forward from Shrewsbury

Lee Angol in FA Cup action for Peterborough United (pic: Adam Davy/PA Images).

Police officer charged with assaulting a man during an arrest on the Isle of Dogs

the arrest took place in Millharbour on the Isle of Dogs. Picture: Google

Latest from the East London Advertiser

O’s reveal New Balance kit for 2019/20 campaign

Leyton Orient midfielder Josh Wright (left), captain Jobi McAnuff (centre) and Joe Widdowson in the club's away kit supplied by New Balance (pic: Leyton Orient FC).

Orient secure services of forward from Shrewsbury

Lee Angol in FA Cup action for Peterborough United (pic: Adam Davy/PA Images).

Young mayor tells older mayor of Tower Hamlets his vision for East End’s youth

Tower Hamlets 'Young Mayor' Jammi Barry and his deputies about to address council's cabinet. Picture: LBTH

Pedestrian hit by car in Mile End Road

A pedestrian was hit by a car on the Mile End Road this afternoon closing a stretch between Globe Road and Burdett Road. Picture: GOOGLE

Caretakers on Tower Hamlets council estates sweep up the top housing award

Sweeping clean in the national 'Housing Heroes' awards... apprentice caretaker Amber Crook, one of Tower Hamlets Homes' newest staff members working at Bethnal Green. Picture: Luksana Choudhury
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists