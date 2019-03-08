Search

Man arrested for attempted murder after victim stabbed and 'hit by car' in Mile End Road

PUBLISHED: 08:56 23 September 2019 | UPDATED: 08:56 23 September 2019

A 29-year old man was stabbed outside Mile End station just before 1am today (September 23). Picture: Google

A man has been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder after a stabbing near a Tube station.

The 29-year old victim suffered a slash wound to the arm and may have been run over during the attack outside Mile End station in the early hours of this morning.

A Met spokesman said: "We were called to Mile End Road shortly before 1am. The victim has been taken to hospital where he remains. His condition is not life-threatening. A crime scene is in place."

Any witnesses or anyone with information that could help police should call 101 quoting reference number CAD 287/23 Sept.

