Mile End station now reopened after rush-hour flooding
Flooding closed Mile End Underground station in east London for a short time during rush-hour this morning.
The station was affected by drains blocked in Mile End Road, which caused rainwater to seep down into the Underground. It reopened after 20 minutes, Transport for London (TfL) said.
“The station was closed between 8am and 8.20am due to flooding on the platform,” a TfL spokesperson said. “It was resolved quickly and the station has been open since.
“There were some issues with a drain outside the station.”
The entrance had to be closed, with commuters prevented from entering, while trains were not stopping. The Central line trains were halted for a while because of the risk of rainwater seeping into the sloping gradient of the deep level tunnels, but soon resumed.
Services are now said to be running normally on the Central, District and Hammersmith and City lines which serve the station.
