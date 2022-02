Sean, 15, has been reported missing from Bow and it's believed he could be in the Angel area of Islington - Credit: Tower Hamlets Police

Have you seen this boy?

The 15-year-old from Bow, named only as Sean by police, has been reported missing.

He was last seen on Sunday, January 30 and it is believed he could be in the Angel area of Islington.

Anyone who has seen him or has information about his whereabouts is asked to call police on 101, quoting 22MIS003494.