Police looking for missing man last seen leaving hospital

Andrew Brookes

Andrew Brookes

Published: 10:11 AM May 24, 2022
Salam, 47, went missing after leaving The Royal London on Monday, May 23

Salam, 47, went missing after leaving The Royal London on Monday, May 23

Have you seen this man?

The 47-year-old - named only as Salam by police - went missing after leaving The Royal London Hospital in Whitechapel around 10am yesterday (Monday, May 23).

Tower Hamlets Police say there are concerns for his welfare and officers need to find him.

Anyone who sees Salam is advised not to approach him but call 999 in the case of an immediate sighting.

If you have any other information that may help locate him, call 101 and quote the reference number 22MIS017458.

Logo Icon