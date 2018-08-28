Concerns over missing Ilford man who recently worked in Spitalfields

Robert Cieslik, 25, from Ilford recently worked at Spitalfields. Pic: Redbridge Police Archant

Police are appealing for information to trace a missing man from Ilford who recently worked in Spitalfields.

Robert Cieslik was last seen on Wednesday when he was due to move to a new home in Ealing, west London, but failed to show up.

The 25-year-old has health issues which require attention so concerns are growing for his wellbeing.

Robert is known to frequent the Gants Hill area.

Anyone with information should call police on 101.