Police appeal for help to find a missing 83-year-old woman

Police are appealing for help to find 83-year-old Marion Newbold. Picture: MPS Archant

Police are appealing for help to find a missing 83-year-old woman.

Police have said they are concerned for Marion's welfare. Picture: MPS Police have said they are concerned for Marion's welfare. Picture: MPS

Officers from Tower Hamlets are concerned for the welfare of Marion Newbold.

If anyone has seen her please call 101 and quote the reference 19MIS008131.