Appeal for help finding second missing man

PUBLISHED: 14:55 09 August 2019 | UPDATED: 14:55 09 August 2019

Mohamed Sharif has been missing since August 3. Picture: MPS

Mohamed Sharif has been missing since August 3. Picture: MPS

Archant

The police have issued an appeal for help finding a second missing man.

Police have appealed for help finding missing man, Carlo Fabiani. Picture: MPSPolice have appealed for help finding missing man, Carlo Fabiani. Picture: MPS

Mohamed Sharif has not been seen since Saturday, August 3.

The 18-year-old is known to frequent Tower Hamlets and especially Shadwell.

This appeal follows that of another missing man, Carlo Fabiani, who has not been seen since June 30.

Anyone with information as to the whereabouts of Mohamed or Carlo should call the police on 101 or tweet @MPSTowerHam

