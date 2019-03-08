Appeal for help finding second missing man

Mohamed Sharif has been missing since August 3. Picture: MPS Archant

The police have issued an appeal for help finding a second missing man.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Police have appealed for help finding missing man, Carlo Fabiani. Picture: MPS Police have appealed for help finding missing man, Carlo Fabiani. Picture: MPS

Mohamed Sharif has not been seen since Saturday, August 3.

You may also want to watch:

The 18-year-old is known to frequent Tower Hamlets and especially Shadwell.

This appeal follows that of another missing man, Carlo Fabiani, who has not been seen since June 30.

Anyone with information as to the whereabouts of Mohamed or Carlo should call the police on 101 or tweet @MPSTowerHam