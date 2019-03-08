Appeal for help finding second missing man
PUBLISHED: 14:55 09 August 2019 | UPDATED: 14:55 09 August 2019
Archant
The police have issued an appeal for help finding a second missing man.
Police have appealed for help finding missing man, Carlo Fabiani. Picture: MPS
Mohamed Sharif has not been seen since Saturday, August 3.
The 18-year-old is known to frequent Tower Hamlets and especially Shadwell.
This appeal follows that of another missing man, Carlo Fabiani, who has not been seen since June 30.
Anyone with information as to the whereabouts of Mohamed or Carlo should call the police on 101 or tweet @MPSTowerHam