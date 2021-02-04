Mosque mobilises to reach isolated East End families with food

Published: 7:00 AM February 4, 2021

A volunteer lines up food packages ready to go out - Credit: East London Mosque

Hundreds of food parcels have been packed at the East London Mosque to be taken out to isolated families.

The Whitechapel mosque has joined the Islamic Relief UK charity to distribute 500 packs to some of London’s most vulnerable this winter.

Preparing food packs at East London Mosque for distribution to needy families - Credit: East London Mosque

It is part of a campaign for 2,000 food packs being sent out by the charity to vulnerable people including the homeless, low-income families, domestic abuse victims, asylum seekers and refugees in London, Birmingham, Leeds and Manchester.

“The winter packs will help people with some basic essentials whilst they’re in lockdown,” Sufia Alam from the East London Mosque said.

“Lockdown and salary cuts due to furlough has meant families are struggling to make ends meet. For some people in shelters it means they’ll have an additional boost to keep them safe with protective mask and hygiene products.’’

Sanitisers and essential PPE equipment is also being included in the food packs - Credit: East London Mosque

You may also want to watch:

The packs also have essential items such as face masks, hand sanitisers, gloves, hats, scarves and socks, as well as non-perishable food which will feed a family for up to two weeks.

The London Muslim Centre in Whitechapel is already distributing food in the East End and aims to reach vulnerable people all across London this weekend.

It set up a foodbank last March to reach isolated families and has sent cooked meals to NHS staff at the Royal London Hospital’s isolation unit as a thank you for the NHS staff's support to the community during the virus pandemic, often putting their own safety at risk.

Enough to feed a family in need for a fortnight. - Credit: East London Mosque

Islamic Relief UK’s director Tufail Hussain said: “It’s important to stand together as a community and provide for those in need, with the number of coronavirus cases at an all-time daily high.

“We are humbled at the chance to work with the East London Mosque, having witnessed its efforts to serve needy people, to provide support once more for the communities of east London.”

The Whitechapel centre operates within government Covid guidelines with temperature checks, social distancing measures and enforced PPE requirements. It is also being supported by the Aldi supermarket chain which is providing vouchers for general goods in store to supplement the food packs.