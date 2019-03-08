Search

Revealed: The most popular baby names in Tower Hamlets last year

PUBLISHED: 17:00 29 August 2019

The most popular baby names have been revealed. Picture: Dominic Lipinski/PA

The most popular baby names have been revealed. Picture: Dominic Lipinski/PA

PA Wire/PA Images

What's in a name? Quite a lot, as it happens.

The Office of National Statistics have revealed the most popular names given to babies born last year - with Maryam and Mohammed coming out top in Tower Hamlets.

Since there are so many different names given to babies, even the most popular names are only given to a relatively small proportion of all babies named overall.

There were 40 girls named Maryam - an Aramaic form of the name Miriam or Mary which is closely linked to Christianity and Islam.

But despite its popularity in Newham, Maryam wasn't among the top 10 most popular names in London.

That list, topped by Olivia, shows the current trend for girls' names ending in -a - something shared by nine out of the 10 most popular names in the capital. Emily was the only exception.

Mohammed was given to 91 boys in Tower Hamlets and an alternative spelling, Muhammad, was the most popular name for boys in London.

Noah came close behind in second, with classic names such as Alexander, George, David and Daniel all making the top 10.

Nationally, Olivia and Oliver remained the most popular names.

