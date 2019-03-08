Revealed: Tower Hamlets hotspots that are the most popular with renters in London

Tower Hamlets is the most popular choice for renters. Pic: PA PA Wire/PA Images

Two areas in Tower Hamlets have been revealed as the most sought after locations for renters in London using a popular property website.

According to Zoopla, the E14 postcode which covers Canary Wharf and the Isle of Dogs are the most searched for rental locations by its users.

Prospective renters searched for one and two bedroom properties.

Zoopla analysed property search data from the past 12 months to reveal the most sought-after areas for a rental home in the capital.

The second most sought after location was the W2 postcode and SE1 came third.

Annabel Dixon, spokeswoman for Zoopla, said: “It’s perhaps no surprise that Canary Wharf and the Isle of Dogs has been highlighted as a popular choice for London renters.

“This area has long been associated with gleaming office towers, but it is now buzzing with new restaurants, bars, shops and homes, transforming it into a sought-after destination to live as well as work.”