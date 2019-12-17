Search

Advanced search

Why motor insurance might blank out hazardous postcodes like E14 and E3

PUBLISHED: 17:00 17 December 2019

When it comes to the crunch... why motorists in E14 or E3 might find getting motor insurance a hazrad. Picture: ITS

When it comes to the crunch... why motorists in E14 or E3 might find getting motor insurance a hazrad. Picture: ITS

ITS

Parts of the East End are apparently the most hazardous places for motorists in Britain, according to accident researchers.

Protesters call for Protesters call for "safer speed restrictions" in 2015 on the A12 Blackwall Tunnel Approach. Picture: Rehan Jamil

Data collected from vehicle "black box" technology over the past 20 months reveals the top hotspot postal district for traffic mayhem is E14, around Poplar, Limehouse and the Isle of Dogs.

The dodgy district includes congested routes like the A12 Blackwall Tunnel Approach, the A13 East India Dock Road and A101 Rotherhithe Tunnel—all infamous for collisions—as well as the busy Limehouse Link tunnel.

The E3 postal area further along the A12 through Bromley-by-Bow and the A11 interchange is not far behind for highway hazards.

The data comes from Insure Telematics Solutions' "black boxes" fitted in vehicles which record cause of road collisions using sensors that measure force and angle of impact, speed and even postcode location.

"Many insurance companies simply block out certain London postcodes," the company's Adam Gooch said. "But we have been able to pinpoint causes and exact locations that show where the most traffic accidents occur."

London has had more road incidents this year than anywhere else in the UK, four times more than Manchester and double as many as Birmingham, his researchers found.

But London has far more registered vehicles than anywhere else in the British Isles and is far more congested, with more vehicles for every mile which add to the accident statistics.

The Rotherhithe Tunnel has become so dangerous that TfL brought in tougher penalties last month to stop banned vehicles that are too big or too heavy trying to use it.

Notorious two-way Rotherhithe Tunnel adding to accident statistics in the E14 postcode. Picture: GoogleNotorious two-way Rotherhithe Tunnel adding to accident statistics in the E14 postcode. Picture: Google

Transport bosses at City Hall got tough because of "persistent offenders" breaching safety restrictions on vehicle height, width and weight.

TfL's Glynn Barton said at the time: "Drivers who don't comply are putting themselves and others at risk."

The ban is aimed at vehicles more than 6ft 6ins wide or high, or goods vehicles weighing more than two tonnes using the narrow single-bore two-way tunnel that risk head-on collisions.

The tunnel was blocked by one serious accident just three weeks ago, a head-on smash involving three vehicles in which one of the drivers was seriously injured.

Most Read

What a cracker! Christmas Ice rink opens at City Island to Tchaikovsky’s Nutcracker Suite

Ice rink at London City Island, near Canary Wharf, evenings until December 22. Picture: London City Island

Police hang up their Christmas ‘wanted’ list of 19 suspects for questioning

Scotland Yard puts out a 'wanted' list of 19 people police want to locate. Picture: Met Police

Bobby Norris takes time off from ITV’s ‘Essex’ to switch on East Enders’ Christmas lights

TV's Bobby Norris meets Bethnal Green schoolchildren visiting Silk Court care home. Picture: Anchor Hanover

Scramble for City Island luxury pad being raffled at £85 for charity

One of these luxury City Island apartments can be snapped up for £85... Picture: Ballymore

‘I needed housing’ Labour’s Apsana Begum tells Poplar & Limehouse election hustings after ‘queue jump’ claim

Apsana Begum... challenged over

Most Read

What a cracker! Christmas Ice rink opens at City Island to Tchaikovsky’s Nutcracker Suite

Ice rink at London City Island, near Canary Wharf, evenings until December 22. Picture: London City Island

Police hang up their Christmas ‘wanted’ list of 19 suspects for questioning

Scotland Yard puts out a 'wanted' list of 19 people police want to locate. Picture: Met Police

Bobby Norris takes time off from ITV’s ‘Essex’ to switch on East Enders’ Christmas lights

TV's Bobby Norris meets Bethnal Green schoolchildren visiting Silk Court care home. Picture: Anchor Hanover

Scramble for City Island luxury pad being raffled at £85 for charity

One of these luxury City Island apartments can be snapped up for £85... Picture: Ballymore

‘I needed housing’ Labour’s Apsana Begum tells Poplar & Limehouse election hustings after ‘queue jump’ claim

Apsana Begum... challenged over

Latest from the East London Advertiser

The East London Football Podcast

West Ham United's Michail Antonio celebrates with teammates after scoring his sides second goal before the goal was disallowed during the Premier League match at St Mary's Stadium, Southampton. Picture: PA

VAR farce denied West Ham’s Antonio his crowning glory

Referee Martin Atkinson (centre) talks to West Ham United's Michail Antonio (left) after his goal is disallowed during the Premier League match at St Mary's Stadium, Southampton.

Sporting Bengal boss Gazi says two lapses cost them against Walthamstow

Action from Sporting Bengal's Essex Senior League clash with Walthamstow (pic Tim Edwards)

Wright insists Edinburgh would have been proud of O’s fight in Bradford City battle

Orient's Josh Wright and Bradford rival Aramide Oteh (pic Simon O'Connor)

Why motor insurance might blank out hazardous postcodes like E14 and E3

When it comes to the crunch... why motorists in E14 or E3 might find getting motor insurance a hazrad. Picture: ITS
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists