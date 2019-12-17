Why motor insurance might blank out hazardous postcodes like E14 and E3

Parts of the East End are apparently the most hazardous places for motorists in Britain, according to accident researchers.

Data collected from vehicle "black box" technology over the past 20 months reveals the top hotspot postal district for traffic mayhem is E14, around Poplar, Limehouse and the Isle of Dogs.

The dodgy district includes congested routes like the A12 Blackwall Tunnel Approach, the A13 East India Dock Road and A101 Rotherhithe Tunnel—all infamous for collisions—as well as the busy Limehouse Link tunnel.

The E3 postal area further along the A12 through Bromley-by-Bow and the A11 interchange is not far behind for highway hazards.

The data comes from Insure Telematics Solutions' "black boxes" fitted in vehicles which record cause of road collisions using sensors that measure force and angle of impact, speed and even postcode location.

"Many insurance companies simply block out certain London postcodes," the company's Adam Gooch said. "But we have been able to pinpoint causes and exact locations that show where the most traffic accidents occur."

London has had more road incidents this year than anywhere else in the UK, four times more than Manchester and double as many as Birmingham, his researchers found.

But London has far more registered vehicles than anywhere else in the British Isles and is far more congested, with more vehicles for every mile which add to the accident statistics.

The Rotherhithe Tunnel has become so dangerous that TfL brought in tougher penalties last month to stop banned vehicles that are too big or too heavy trying to use it.

Transport bosses at City Hall got tough because of "persistent offenders" breaching safety restrictions on vehicle height, width and weight.

TfL's Glynn Barton said at the time: "Drivers who don't comply are putting themselves and others at risk."

The ban is aimed at vehicles more than 6ft 6ins wide or high, or goods vehicles weighing more than two tonnes using the narrow single-bore two-way tunnel that risk head-on collisions.

The tunnel was blocked by one serious accident just three weeks ago, a head-on smash involving three vehicles in which one of the drivers was seriously injured.