Search

Advanced search

Sign up to our newsletter

Motorcycle rider in critical condition after crash on the Isle of Dogs

PUBLISHED: 07:51 29 July 2019 | UPDATED: 07:51 29 July 2019

A man is in a critical condition after his motorcycle collided with a bollard on Westferry Road, at the junction with Gaverick Mews, on the Isle of Dogs. Picture: Google street view.

A man is in a critical condition after his motorcycle collided with a bollard on Westferry Road, at the junction with Gaverick Mews, on the Isle of Dogs. Picture: Google street view.

Archant

A man is in a critical condition in hospital after his motorcycle collided with a bollard on the Isle of Dogs.

Police were called by the London Ambulance Service at 1.35am on Saturday (July 27) to reports of a serious motorcycle crash on Westferry Road at the junction with Gaverick Mews.

The rider, a man aged in his early 20s, was taken to an east London hospital where he remains in a critical condition.

You may also want to watch:

His family have been informed.

Detectives from the Roads and Transport Policing Command are investigating and would like to speak with anyone who saw the collision or who captured it on dashcam.

No other vehicles are believed to have been involved.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Serious Collision Investigation Unit on 020 8597 4874 or email Detective Constable Mark Aken at mark.aken@met.police.uk

Most Read

Heroic doctors’ receptionist praised for saving patients from rampaging knifeman

Sophia Foucher was awarded £500 for her bravery. Picture: Sophia Foucher

Motorcycle rider in critical condition after crash on the Isle of Dogs

A man is in a critical condition after his motorcycle collided with a bollard on Westferry Road, at the junction with Gaverick Mews, on the Isle of Dogs. Picture: Google street view.

Phone scammer duped pensioners out of thousands

Ahmed Yasin used a clever phone con to steal thousands from vulnerable pensioners. Picture: Kent Police

Teenager stabbed in Bow

The teenager was stabbed in Knapp Road, Bow. Picture: Google Maps

O’s Women to be part of Open Day

Leyton Orient's Brisbane Road pitch (pic: Mathew Parri Thomas/Play With A Legend).

Most Read

Heroic doctors’ receptionist praised for saving patients from rampaging knifeman

Sophia Foucher was awarded £500 for her bravery. Picture: Sophia Foucher

Motorcycle rider in critical condition after crash on the Isle of Dogs

A man is in a critical condition after his motorcycle collided with a bollard on Westferry Road, at the junction with Gaverick Mews, on the Isle of Dogs. Picture: Google street view.

Phone scammer duped pensioners out of thousands

Ahmed Yasin used a clever phone con to steal thousands from vulnerable pensioners. Picture: Kent Police

Teenager stabbed in Bow

The teenager was stabbed in Knapp Road, Bow. Picture: Google Maps

O’s Women to be part of Open Day

Leyton Orient's Brisbane Road pitch (pic: Mathew Parri Thomas/Play With A Legend).

Latest from the East London Advertiser

c2c warning of delays after trespassers spotted on the line at Fenchurch Street

Trespassers on the line have caused delays on the c2c this morning. Picture: C2C

Motorcycle rider in critical condition after crash on the Isle of Dogs

A man is in a critical condition after his motorcycle collided with a bollard on Westferry Road, at the junction with Gaverick Mews, on the Isle of Dogs. Picture: Google street view.

Heroic doctors’ receptionist praised for saving patients from rampaging knifeman

Sophia Foucher was awarded £500 for her bravery. Picture: Sophia Foucher

QPR sign West Ham striker Jordan Hugill on season-long loan

Jordan Hugill of West Ham

Heritage: The story of Liverpool Street Station

The new-look Liverpool Street Station was inaugurated by the Queen in 1991. Picture: Isabel Infantes
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists