Motorcycle rider in critical condition after crash on the Isle of Dogs

A man is in a critical condition after his motorcycle collided with a bollard on Westferry Road, at the junction with Gaverick Mews, on the Isle of Dogs. Picture: Google street view. Archant

A man is in a critical condition in hospital after his motorcycle collided with a bollard on the Isle of Dogs.

Police were called by the London Ambulance Service at 1.35am on Saturday (July 27) to reports of a serious motorcycle crash on Westferry Road at the junction with Gaverick Mews.

The rider, a man aged in his early 20s, was taken to an east London hospital where he remains in a critical condition.

His family have been informed.

Detectives from the Roads and Transport Policing Command are investigating and would like to speak with anyone who saw the collision or who captured it on dashcam.

No other vehicles are believed to have been involved.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Serious Collision Investigation Unit on 020 8597 4874 or email Detective Constable Mark Aken at mark.aken@met.police.uk