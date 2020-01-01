Protest planned after antisemitic graffiti appears opposite Bethnal Green primary school

The date 9/11 was daubed on a wall in Mowlem Street. Picture: Tower Hamlets SUTR Archant

A protest has been organised after antisemitic graffiti was daubed on a wall opposite a primary school.

A protest is planned in Mowlem Street at 6pm tonight (January 14). Picture: Google A protest is planned in Mowlem Street at 6pm tonight (January 14). Picture: Google

The marks, 9/11, appeared opposite the back entrance of Mowlem Primary in Mowlem Street, Bethnal Green.

The date may refer to a conspiracy theory that Jewish people are responsible for the terror attacks in New York and Washington D.C. on September 11, 2001.

It is the same reference sprayed on buildings - including a synagogue - in Hampstead and Belsize Park during the Jewish festival Hanukkah in December.

A Tower Hamlets Council spokesman said: "Following reports of potentially offensive graffiti on a wall in Bethnal Green, and in line with our established policy we took action to have the graffiti removed first thing this morning.

"We understand that some members of the community will be holding a vigil this evening at the location and a number of our enforcement officers will also attend to offer their support."

The protest, hosted by the campaign group Tower Hamlets Stand up to Racism, is due to start at 6pm tonight (January 14) in Mowlem Street.

To register an interest in going visit the group's Facebook event page.