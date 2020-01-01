Search

Antisemitic graffiti opposite school entrance condemned in Bethnal Green protest

PUBLISHED: 10:29 17 January 2020 | UPDATED: 10:29 17 January 2020

A protest was staged where antisemitic graffiti was sprayed in Mowlem Street, Bethnal Green. Picture: Sheila McGregor/Tower Hamlets Stand Up to Racism

A protest was staged where antisemitic graffiti was sprayed in Mowlem Street, Bethnal Green. Picture: Sheila McGregor/Tower Hamlets Stand Up to Racism

"It is important to respond to every sign of racism."

Cllr Rabina Khan said that the road to Auschwitz was paved with smaller signs of racism. Picture: Sheila McGregor/Tower Hamlets Stand Up to RacismCllr Rabina Khan said that the road to Auschwitz was paved with smaller signs of racism. Picture: Sheila McGregor/Tower Hamlets Stand Up to Racism

That was one message voiced at a protest sparked by antisemitic graffiti sprayed on a wall opposite Mowlem Primary in Mowlem Street, Bethnal Green.

About a dozen people gathered there for the action on Tuesday, January 14 including anti-racism campaigners and Cllr Rabina Khan who delivered the message, adding that the road to Nazi concentration camp Auschwitz started with small incidents of prejudice.

The Rev Alan Green from Saint John the Baptist Church in Bethnal Green stressed the importance of showing solidarity with anyone affected by racism.

The date 9/11 was daubed on a wall in Mowlem Street. Picture: Tower Hamlets SUTRThe date 9/11 was daubed on a wall in Mowlem Street. Picture: Tower Hamlets SUTR

Sheila McGregor, convenor of campaign group Tower Hamlets Stand Up to Racism, said afterwards: "When mothers complain about antisemitic graffiti to their primary school, it is obvious that anti-racists show their solidarity. We oppose all forms of racism.

"Our unity is our strength is a core belief of Tower Hamlets Stand Up to Racism."

The date, 9/11, appeared opposite the primary's back entrance in possible reference to a conspiracy theory that Jewish people are responsible for the terror attacks in New York and Washington D.C. on September 11, 2001.

Tower Hamlets Council removed the graffiti on Tuesday morning.

