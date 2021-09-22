Opinion
Apsana Begum: 'UK should follow US in calling for end to military operations remaking countries'
Apsana Begum MP, Poplar and Limehouse
In the past month I received a large number of enquiries and cases as the situation in Afghanistan unfolded.
I have been responding to those who are concerned about effective responses by the government, and those fleeing the country themselves.
I believe the government failed to do all they could to help these vulnerable people and disgracefully put even more people’s lives at risk.
The government has announced a resettlement programme for 5,000 displaced Afghans this year. This is too few given estimates of half a million fleeing the country this year alone.
In the United States, President Biden called for an end to “an era of major military operations to remake other countries”.
Given the huge loss of life in the disastrous and tragic wars over the last two decades - in particular in Iraq, Afghanistan and Libya - it is time that the UK government does the same.
