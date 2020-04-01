Search

Poplar and Limehouse MP urges Parliament to move online as coronavirus crisis deepens

PUBLISHED: 15:00 01 April 2020

Apsana Begum - MP for Poplar and Limehouse Picture: Mike Brooke

Apsana Begum - MP for Poplar and Limehouse Picture: Mike Brooke

Mike Brooke

Coronavirus doesn’t discriminate, with MPs no exception to this.

This is reflected in the government’s instruction to stay at home, and now Apsana Begum, MP for Poplar and Limehouse, has joined a cross party call to move parliament online.

Ms Begum is one of over 100 MPs to sign a letter written by MP Chi Onwurah which urges the clerk of the house of commons to make digital working feasible for MPs.

The letter reads: “It is clear that Westminster is not a safe working environment and cannot be made so whilst including a representative number of MPs. We must lead by example.”

They recognise that this may initially lead to “rough and ready” solutions, but emphasise that politicians must show the same capacity to make behavioural changes as the general public.

Ms Begum added: “A digital parliament will ensure that we can maintain our democratic traditions and that I can continue to speak up for the people of Poplar and Limehouse at a time when our voices need to be heard most.”

