Poplar and Limehouse MP's trial on housing fraud charges set to start
The trial of Poplar and Limehouse MP Apsana Begum on housing fraud charges opens tomorrow.
A hearing at Snaresbrook Crown Court is expected to run six to eight days.
The 30-year-old MP, who won the seat for Labour at the 2019 general election, "vigorously denies" three charges of dishonestly failing to disclose information in order to make gains for herself or another, or expose another to a loss.
Her current address is not included in the charge details for security reasons.
She didn’t give her address last December at Westminster Magistrates' Court when she plead not guilty to the charges.
Magistrates ruled that being MP for Poplar and Limehouse identified her without doubt, while the murder of MP Jo Cox, who lived in Wapping with her young family, meant she didn't have to disclose her address.
The Old Bailey ruled on June 17 to continue the restriction.
The charges were made following an investigation by Tower Hamlets Council.
