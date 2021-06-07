News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Rushanara Ali: 'Bring forward the public inquiry into Covid'

Rushanara Ali MP, Bethnal Green & Bow

Published: 10:45 AM June 7, 2021    Updated: 2:23 PM June 8, 2021
- Credit: PA Images

The prime minister’s former chief adviser Dominic Cumming's appearance in Parliament was a gruelling watch.

For many, it confirmed what we already knew - chaos, incompetence, and a disregard for protecting the lives of the most vulnerable in this government as the pandemic swept through the country. 

- Credit: House of Commons

More than 127,000 people in this country have lost their lives to Covid-19. The government should bring forward the timing of the public inquiry into Covid, to start this summer and as soon as possible.

The families who lost loved ones, in part due to the failures of this government, deserve answers. 

It is crucial that the government learns from its mistakes of the last year.

The variant of concern, first identified in India, is spreading; it is vital that we do not prematurely remove restrictions altogether on June 21, given the warnings of a potential third wave from scientists.

Taking a cautious approach to easing restrictions will be crucial to avoid pressures on the NHS, protecting lives, livelihoods and the economy, and preventing further lockdowns.

