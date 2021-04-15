Published: 5:51 PM April 15, 2021

Victims of the Libyan-backed IRA bombing of Canary Wharf 26 years ago were forgotten by the government in a rush to get trade deals with Colonel Gaddafi's regime when he was in power, MPs are being told.

Jonathan Ganesh, who was badly injured in the bombing of the Midland Bank's Canary Wharf HQ where he was a security guard, is giving evidence to a committee of MPs today (April 15).

Docklands Victims Association president Jonathan Ganesh with his dossier for MPs - Credit: DVA

He is presenting a dossier on Docklands victims to the Northern Ireland affairs committee, which has been fighting for compensation as part of an ongoing campaign across the UK.

His dossier includes the suicide of one desperate relative on Millwall's Barkantine estate after she was denied help for her husband who was disabled for life by the bombing.

Jonathan Ganesh injured in 1996 in IRA's Canary Wharf bombing - Credit: East London Advertiser

“The victims and their families were forgotten,” Jonathan told the East London Advertiser. “The government appeared more preoccupied with securing lucrative trade with Gaddafi's regime.

"The deplorable and disingenuous strategy to secure compensation from Libya has resulted in Docklands victims taking or attempting to take their own lives in desperation.”

Zaoui Berezag in 2016 at 20th anniversary of Canary Wharf IIRA bombing - Credit: Mike Brooke

His dossier on Docklands victims also highlights fellow campaigner Gemma Berezag, whose husband Zaoui was left permanently disabled. She killed herself in 2016 after struggling to pay for her husband’s continuing care.

It led to demands in Parliament in 2019 for a commissioned report into paying compensation from £12 billion in Libyan assets, which ended up being authored by former charity regulator William Shawcross.

The report was handed to the government last year, but Downing Street refused to make it public on “national security” grounds.

Inam Bashir and John Jeffries who died in the IRA Canary Wharf bombing - Credit: DVA

The IRA bomb in Canary Wharf killed two men and injured 100 others, including families on the Barkantine Estate which took the full force of the blast.

But 26 years on, the Docklands families - along with other victims of Libyan-sponsored IRA terrorism across mainland Britain and Northern Ireland - now feel abandoned compared to those in Germany, France and the US whose governments have secured compensation.

The government earlier this year ruled out either seizing Libyan assets held by financial institutions in London or paying compensation that it could later recoup once Libya has stable administration.

Yet this is despite it emerging in the Commons when Theresa May was prime minister that interest from the assets has been used by the government.

Ministers put the onus on the victims to secure money from Libya through the courts. Middle East minister James Cleverly said in March that “responsibility for compensation for the actions of the Gaddafi regime lies with the Libyan state”.

Former Prime Minister Tony Blair struck a deal with Gaddafi in 2004 to dismantle his chemical weapons programme and compensate victims from the 1988 Lockerbie airliner bombing, but the deal didn’t include Docklands or other victims of Libyan-supplied semtex explosives.

At least 3,500 people were killed in attacks in Britain and Northern Ireland during three decades of The Troubles, including in atrocities like Canary Wharf sponsored by Gaddafi, before it ended with the 1998 Good Friday peace agreement.