Never mind no audience — Mrs C’s players are still performing at The Space on Isle of Dogs

PUBLISHED: 12:53 02 October 2020 | UPDATED: 15:00 02 October 2020

The Space in Westferry Road, Isle of Dogs. Picture: Ben Broomfield

Ben Broomfield

An emerging collective theatre company is performing at a venue on the Isle of Dogs even if it can’t have an audience after its first production was scrapped because of the Covid lockdown.

The Space artistic director Adam Hemming... The Space artistic director Adam Hemming... "I knew when saw their performance that they had something special." Picture: Ben Broomfield

Mrs C’s Collective was due to stage That Was All at The Space theatre back in March, which was set to be “the next ones in” when the pandemic emergency began.

They’ve had to do other stuff online since then, like presenting works of their writers’ collective and launching discussions with emerging playwrights.

“I knew when saw their performance at an arts centre that they had something special,” The Space arts director Adam Hemming revealed. “Their ethos of supporting others, particularly new playwrights, and their passion for storytelling resonated strongly. This beautiful piece of theatre was pretty much nailed from there.”

Now its rescheduled show is finally going on stage for three days at The Space in Westferry Road from October 8, even if government restrictions prevent a live audience.

This one-woman show about families, memory and how to make sense out of the unspoken word has its Saturday matinee on October 10 being live-streamed at 2.30pm, with trailer details and Covid guide online.

