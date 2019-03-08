Search

Advanced search

Solicitor admits committing housing fraud while he was a Tower Hamlets councillor

PUBLISHED: 17:00 03 October 2019

Muhammad Harun served just seven months as a councillor before being suspended. Picture: Tower Hamlets Council

Muhammad Harun served just seven months as a councillor before being suspended. Picture: Tower Hamlets Council

Archant

A former Tower Hamlets councillor could face jail after he admitted committing housing fraud while in office.

Muhammad Harun resigned just before Christmas when the council launched an investigation into two properties he was accused of owning while living in social housing in the borough.

Harun, a solicitor, is said to have owned one property in Barking and another in Tower Hamlets but continued to live in housing provided by the council.

People who own their own home cannot bid for social housing.

You may also want to watch:

Harun won his Lansbury ward seat in Poplar in a landslide victory in May last year and served just seven months as a councillor before being suspended.

He pleaded guilty to two counts of housing fraud at Thames Magistrates' Court last week and will be sentenced later this month.

The maximum penalty he faces is up to two years in prison and an unlimited fine.

A Tower Hamlets Council spokesman said: "Following an investigation led by the council, former councillor Muhammad Harun pleaded guilty.

"As this is an ongoing legal process, the council will not be making further comment ahead of the sentencing hearing."

Most Read

Archaeologists explore Shakespearean-era Whitechapel playhouse site

An archaeologist holding part of a money pot found on site at the Boar's Head. Picture: MOLA

Hunt for man after women sexually assaulted on buses

Police would like to speak to this man. Picture: Met Police

Search for those involved in 1978 ‘Battle of Brick Lane’ for heritage project about Altab Ali’s murder

1978... The day Asian community took to the streets around Brick Lane in the battle to stop racist murders by thugs. Picture: Paul Trevor

Class of 1969 share treasured memories at Tower Hamlets School for Girls’ reunion

Former classmates from Tower Hamlets' School for Girls met for a reunion to remember on Saturday. Picture: Rosina Myers

Questions over banned Shoreditch company director Robert Newmark’s links to Hampstead restaurant

Beach Blanket Babylon founder Robert Newmark at his Hampstead home in 2015. Picture: Tom Dunkley

Most Read

Archaeologists explore Shakespearean-era Whitechapel playhouse site

An archaeologist holding part of a money pot found on site at the Boar's Head. Picture: MOLA

Hunt for man after women sexually assaulted on buses

Police would like to speak to this man. Picture: Met Police

Search for those involved in 1978 ‘Battle of Brick Lane’ for heritage project about Altab Ali’s murder

1978... The day Asian community took to the streets around Brick Lane in the battle to stop racist murders by thugs. Picture: Paul Trevor

Class of 1969 share treasured memories at Tower Hamlets School for Girls’ reunion

Former classmates from Tower Hamlets' School for Girls met for a reunion to remember on Saturday. Picture: Rosina Myers

Questions over banned Shoreditch company director Robert Newmark’s links to Hampstead restaurant

Beach Blanket Babylon founder Robert Newmark at his Hampstead home in 2015. Picture: Tom Dunkley

Latest from the East London Advertiser

Hockey: GB 3 India 1

Great Britain's Sarah Robertson fires goalwards against India (pic GB Hockey)

Solicitor admits committing housing fraud while he was a Tower Hamlets councillor

Muhammad Harun served just seven months as a councillor before being suspended. Picture: Tower Hamlets Council

Brothel raids: Couple from Poplar held on suspicion of human trafficking

Police Colchester HQ... where raids were co-ordinated on suspected brothels. Picture: Google

How Tower Hamlets is winning the battle to stop spread of HIV

Blood tests for HIV carried out as routine at Royal London Hospital. Picture: Barts NHS

Tafida’s parents win High Court battle as judge rules five-year old can go to Italy for treatment

Five-year-old Tafida Raqeeb is in a coma after suffering a brain injury. Picture: Family handout
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists