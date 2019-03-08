Solicitor admits committing housing fraud while he was a Tower Hamlets councillor

Muhammad Harun served just seven months as a councillor before being suspended. Picture: Tower Hamlets Council Archant

A former Tower Hamlets councillor could face jail after he admitted committing housing fraud while in office.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Muhammad Harun resigned just before Christmas when the council launched an investigation into two properties he was accused of owning while living in social housing in the borough.

Harun, a solicitor, is said to have owned one property in Barking and another in Tower Hamlets but continued to live in housing provided by the council.

People who own their own home cannot bid for social housing.

You may also want to watch:

Harun won his Lansbury ward seat in Poplar in a landslide victory in May last year and served just seven months as a councillor before being suspended.

He pleaded guilty to two counts of housing fraud at Thames Magistrates' Court last week and will be sentenced later this month.

The maximum penalty he faces is up to two years in prison and an unlimited fine.

A Tower Hamlets Council spokesman said: "Following an investigation led by the council, former councillor Muhammad Harun pleaded guilty.

"As this is an ongoing legal process, the council will not be making further comment ahead of the sentencing hearing."