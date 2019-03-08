Festival for International Dance Day coming to Tower Hamlets

International Dance Festival coming to East London on 28 and 29 April. Picture: Pablo Khaled Archant

A festival to celebrate International Dance Day is coming to Tower Hamlets.

Performers from all over the world will be showing their skills at venues in Bethnal Green and Poplar.

They will be showcasing dance from different cultural traditions.

Four international dancers and choreographers have already arrived in London to join the celebration: Sadia Islam Mou, Tanna Khan, Farhan Chowdhury and Amirul Moni from Bangladesh and Rosemary Ritu Rebeiro from the US.

The celebration will offer a posthumous award to late dance maestro Rahija Khanam Jhunu for her life dedicated to dance.

The first day will feature a series of dance performances by London based artists and their groups.

The second will show a drama by the first non-European Nobel laureate for literature, Rabindranath Tagore, along with performances from Sadia Islam Mou, Tanna Khan and Farhana Chowdhury.

The event is being organised by the Bengali folk music organisation RadhaRaman Society, Tower Hamlets Council, the 'experimental literary platform' Gronthee and Nari Chetona.

The festival will kick-off at 5pm on Sunday, April 28 at Bethnal Green's Rich Mix, before moving on to Poplar Union on Cotall Street the next day from 7.30pm.