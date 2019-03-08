Search

Bid to open a traditional Bavarian beer house in Canary Wharf

PUBLISHED: 07:00 24 May 2019

Tower Hamlets Council will decided on June 3. Picture: Mike Brooke

Tower Hamlets Council will decided on June 3. Picture: Mike Brooke

Mike Brooke

A traditional Bavarian beer house specialising in imported German food and drink could be coming to Canary Wharf.

Bosses of the Munich Cricket Club have applied to take over the space previously occupied by the La Tasca Tapas restaurant in the listed former warehouse in Hertsmere Road.

The company already runs one other pub in Victoria where it serves up two-pint Steins of beer imported from southern Germany.

In a licensing application submitted to Tower Hamlets Council, Munich Cricket Club bosses describe the pub as: "A successful and exciting contemporary Bierkeller in the traditional Bavarian Style."

It adds: "The premises will deliver traditional, freshly prepared authentic German food and specially selected Munich beers."

But residents in the flats above the proposed bar have expressed concerns about potential noise.

Ben Dobbs said: "The building is a Grade I-listed masonry and timber construction. I am concerned that the requested licence will lead to an intolerable pubic nuisance for residents.

"The sound and music will radiate out from the site, carried by the original beams and masonry that was not designed to prevent it."

Matthew Phipps, acting in behalf of Munich Cricket Club, said the pub had worked on "containing noise" and had consulted with the council's environmental health team.

He added: "My understanding is the other units in the vicinity have similar permissions and it is not my understanding that there are problems or issues arising.

"Our client has no wish to aggravate residents or neighbours indeed we hope that in due course residents will become customers of the unit."

Munich Cricket Club has applied to stay open until midnight Sunday to Wednesday and 1am a weekends.

Tower Hamlets licensing committee will decide on the application on June 3.

