Covid: All is revealed with giant Bethnal Green mural on what people think of the NHS

PUBLISHED: 07:00 14 October 2020

Not formally unveiled yet... but passers-by along Bethnal Green Road stop and stare as giant mural gets finishing touches. Picture: Rich Mix

Rich Mix

The biggest public mural anywhere in east London is being unveiled next week at Bethnal Green as a 40ft tribute to the NHS during the Covid crisis.

Here's how it starts... Paint for Change street artists use abseiling to splash colours on Bethnal Green's Rich Mix centre. Picture: Rich Mix

It’s under wraps at the moment, but the East London Advertiser can give you exclusive peek of what it’s going to look like.

The massive “200 nations and one NHS” motif covering the entire front of the four-storey Rich Mix arts centre in Bethnal Green Road goes on formal display on October 22.

The arts centre has splashed out with Paint the Change street art for “social justice” campaigners who have been like busy bees these past four weeks with their steeplejack painting down the front of the building while gathering ad hoc audiences of passers-by.

The mural is to serve “as a reminder of the community’s gratitude to the NHS” depicting a young health worker and dozens of drawings and paintings of flowers that were crowdsourced from all over Britain.

Here's how it's shaping up... tribute to NHS during Coronavirus emergency. Picture: Rich Mix

“The mural celebrates diversity at a time when we need it the most,” Rich Mix boss Judith Kilvington said. “An incredible array of flower images were submitted, many accompanied by moving notes of how the NHS has helped so many families get through this pandemic, despite such difficult circumstances.”

The building stands where people with contrasting lifestyles and incomes pass each other in the street, Judith points out. They will see this huge artwork side by side, however they live, vote or identify.

The Bethnal Green mural is part of a wider international project, with others being unveiled on the Continent in Belgrade and Athens.

