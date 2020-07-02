Search

Chairman of Wapping Youth FC honoured with The Diana Award for positive community impact

PUBLISHED: 12:29 02 July 2020

Nahimul Islam has received The Diana Award in recognition of his social impact. The award was established in memory of Diana, Princess of Wales, and continues to be supported by both her sons. Picture: Wapping Youth FC

Nahimul Islam has received The Diana Award in recognition of his social impact. The award was established in memory of Diana, Princess of Wales, and continues to be supported by both her sons. Picture: Wapping Youth FC

Archant

The chairman of Wapping Youth FC has received The Diana Award for going above and beyond to create positive change within the community.

Nahimul Islam, 25, has received The Diana Award for his humanitarian work over a 10-year-period in which he founded football club Wapping Youth FC, which he formed to tackle obestity and break down cultural barriers. Picture: Wapping Youth FCNahimul Islam, 25, has received The Diana Award for his humanitarian work over a 10-year-period in which he founded football club Wapping Youth FC, which he formed to tackle obestity and break down cultural barriers. Picture: Wapping Youth FC

Nahimul Islam, 25, has been recognised for both his work within the football club and for his volunteering efforts over the past ten years.

The Diana Award — created in memory of the late Princess of Wales — is awarded by the sole charity set up in her name, with Nahimul one of 16 London-based recipients of the accolade.

Nahimul founded Wapping Youth FC with the aim of tackling obesity, as well as breaking down cultural and gender barriers through the medium of sport.

The 25-year-old Londoner uses his passion for sports to inspire others, with much of Nahimul’s volunteering related to his work with the football club.

Since the age of 15, Nahimul has raised more than £25,000 for 25 charities, through a combination of hosting fundraiser football matches and running half marathons.

The winner’s efforts have led to a more positive landscape for young people, who face fewer barriers as a result of his influence.

Of the award, Nahimul said: “It is an absolute honour to be presented with The Diana Award in memory of Diana, Princess of Wales. I could never have imagined receiving this international accolade and I would like to dedicate this award to everyone who has stood by me and supported me in making a change to the lives of those around us.

“The last 10 years have not been an easy ride, but what I have learnt is that if you have the right intentions and the right level of resilience you will get through anything and everything.”

The 25-year-old also emphasised the importance of youth services, encouraging those coming up to “take advantage of all the opportunities available”.

Charity CEO Tessy Ojo said: “We congratulate all our new Diana Award recipients who are changemakers for their generation. We know by receiving this honour they will inspire more young people to get involved in their communities and begin their own journey as active citizens.

“For over twenty years The Diana Award has valued and invested in young people encouraging them to continue to make positive change in their communities and lives of others.”

