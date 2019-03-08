Search

Tower Hamlets and Hackney rehearse for 2021 national census countdown

PUBLISHED: 12:30 10 August 2019

Dipen Rajyaguru... looking forward to meeting people for census rehersal in Tower Hamlets. Picture: Office for National Statistics (inset) and Google

Dipen Rajyaguru... looking forward to meeting people for census rehersal in Tower Hamlets. Picture: Office for National Statistics (inset) and Google

ONS/Google

Don't be surprised if Dipen Rajyaguru comes knocking on your door asking for details about your family.

He's the new census engagement manager for Tower Hamlets and Hackney who is running a rehearsal in October for the next population count in 2021.

Tower Hamlets has been chosen as one of four areas in the country together with Hackney for the rehearsal.

He is approaching organisations, charities, faith groups and community leaders to encourage households to take part.

"I'm looking forward to meeting people," the 49-year-old father-of-two said.

"The census makes sure the decision-makers can plan for changes and to make sure everyone's voice is heard."

Families are being asked by the Office for National Statistics about those living in their household on October 13, the rehearsal day, so the government knows the number of school places, hospital and GP services and social care needed for the next decade.

The real census is in 2021, which is collecting information on Armed Forces veterans for the first time and including voluntary questions on sexual orientation and gender identity.

