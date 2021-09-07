News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Poll

Vote: Which cafe, pub or restaurant in Tower Hamlets is your favourite?

Franki Berry

Published: 12:05 PM September 7, 2021   
Sipping Rooms in Canary Wharf... reopening its terrace after months of Lockdown  

National Hospitality Day is on September 18. - Credit: Sipping Room

Have your say in our poll to name Tower Hamlets' favourite hospitality venue in three categories - cafe, pub and restaurant.

Last month, this newspaper asked for your nominations of great venues in time for National Hospitality Day on September 18. 

This is a nationwide celebration of the hospitality industry - restaurants, hotels, pubs, bars and suppliers - and it comes during one of the toughest 18 months the sector has ever faced.

It aims to help these businesses kick start their recovery from the pandemic. 

With over 700 nominations from across London, it is now up to you to chose which of our finalists will be crowned Tower Hamlets' favourite hospitality venue.

Voting closes on September 13 and the winners will be revealed on September 18.

Tower Hamlets News

