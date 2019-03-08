High achieving New City College students celebrated at awards night

It was a night of celebration and inspiration as New City College recognised high achievers at its annual student awards evening.

Students from all New City College campuses and their families, staff and special guests attended the annual student achievement awards at the Leonardo Royal London City Hotel. Picture: Dan Rathod / New City College Students from all New City College campuses and their families, staff and special guests attended the annual student achievement awards at the Leonardo Royal London City Hotel. Picture: Dan Rathod / New City College

Students from all of the college's campuses were joined by families, staff and other guests - including mayor John Biggs and GLA member for east London Unmesh Desai - at the Leonardo Royal London City Hotel.

Thirty awards were presented, including Aisha Sadiq receiving the adult learner of the year award.

Profoundly deaf and a BSL user, Aisha undertook study for GCSE English and worked incredibly hard to develop her English reading and writing skills.

She became the first deaf learner at the Tower Hamlets campus to pass GCSE English in 10 years.

New City College group principal and chief executive Gerry McDonald said: "We celebrated the awe-inspiring achievements of our students, many of whom have overcome incredible odds to become successful.

"We witness the power of further education to change lives and help people achieve their ambitions and dreams."

Special guest was BBC News reporter Ashley John-Baptiste, who spoke about his upbringing in care and achieving his ambition to make it in the broadcasting world.