Sister Christine and her Neighbours in Poplar volunteers on Channel dash for Syrian refugees

PUBLISHED: 18:38 18 November 2019 | UPDATED: 18:42 18 November 2019

Sister Christine Frost (3rd from left) and her band of volunteers at the Calais refugee camp. Picture: Neighbours in Poplar

Neighbours in Poplar

A delegation of volunteers has returned to east London from an aid trip to Calais to meet refugees and relief workers.

The makeshift refugee camp sister Christine Frost visited in 2017. Picture: Neighbours in PoplarThe makeshift refugee camp sister Christine Frost visited in 2017. Picture: Neighbours in Poplar

Volunteers from Neighbours in Poplar charity which runs food distribution rounds in the East End every Christmas, led by its fonder Sister Christine Frost, visited the refugee community kitchen which serves hot meals to displaced people.

They also met volunteers at Care 4 Calais who have been helping refugees in France and Belgium since the start of the Syrian civil war crisis.

"More volunteers are needed for some of these projects," Sister Christine said. "Some inspiring volunteers have been running the projects for six months."

Food and clothes donated by wellwishers in east London were passed onto the projects.

Sister Christine, who founded Neighbours in Poplar in 1969, is no stranger to the Channel dash to help Syrian refugees.

She led a team to camps at Calais and Dunkirk in 2017 to help destitute families with sleeping bags and toiletries.

They visited one camp where 1,500 men, women and children were being housed, constructed by the local authorities and Médecins Sans Frontières international medical organisation to provide more humane conditions than their previous makeshift camps.

