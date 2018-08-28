Search

Neighbours’ shock after ‘friendly’ neighbour found dead inside Poplar flat

PUBLISHED: 07:00 08 January 2019

Neighbours have spoken of their shock after a woman's body was found at her flat in Salisbury House, Hobday Street, Poplar. Picture: JON KING

Neighbours have spoken of their shock after a woman's body was found at her flat in Salisbury House, Hobday Street, Poplar. Picture: JON KING

Archant

Neighbours have spoken of their shock after a woman’s body was discovered at a Poplar block of flats.

Police have launched a murder investigation after the 50-year-old's body was discovered on December 30. Picture: JON KINGPolice have launched a murder investigation after the 50-year-old's body was discovered on December 30. Picture: JON KING

Police officers found the 50-year-old at her home in Salisbury House, Hobday Street, on December 30.

Her death was initially deemed unexplained but a special post mortem held on Friday showed she died from compression to the neck.

A neighbour – who asked not to be named – said: “It’s very bad. She was so friendly. Every time she saw me she would say, ‘Hi’ and ask how I was.

“I’m very shocked. She was my neighbour. I’m so scared now. There has never been trouble in this block before.”

Neighbours raised concerns for the woman’s welfare after food inside a Christmas present left outside her door for five days started to go off.

At first they thought she had gone away for Christmas, but police were called in after fears grew.

Another neighbour – who didn’t want to be named – said: “She was a good person. She was friendly. We were surprised when we found out. We feel sorry for her.”

The 42-year-old restaurant worker added that he would often see her walking around the estate but that she kept herself to herself and was alone a lot of the time.

“We never thought that would happen here. It’s usually a safe block,” he said.

The victim’s next of kin have been informed but she has not yet been formally identified.

Detectives from the Met’s homicide and major crime command are investigating. No arrests have been made.

Anyone with information should call detectives on 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

