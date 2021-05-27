New basketball court splashes colour on drab Canary Wharf
- Credit: Matt Alexander
Artist Yinka Ilori has transformed Canary Wharf's Bank Street Park with a "splash of colour" on a basketball court to add brightness to the skyscraper surroundings.
The court is designed for three-by-three style of play, where three on each side compete using just one basketball hoop.
And it’s all free. Players can just turn up and wait for a free slot to throw and swish, surrounded by Yinka’s colour-obsessed style that covers the entire surface and surrounding walls.
“This is my first-ever basketball court,” he admits. “I wanted to give people a space that they can come and just enjoy being outdoors and being together again after lockdown. It’s somewhere for people to get together.”
Yinka believes his style "should be for everyone" with its sense of optimism as London emerges from a challenging lockdown year.
Completing his colour-splash basketball court coincides with Canary Wharf's programme of sport, music, art and family events throughout the coming summer months.
