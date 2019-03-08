Tower Hamlets welcomes new British citizens in Tower of London ceremony
PUBLISHED: 17:00 21 May 2019
Kois Miah
A total of 36 new British citizens have sworn their allegiance to Queen and country.
The proud Brits who hailed from across the globe made the pledge in front of friends and family at a Tower of London ceremony on Friday hosted by the mayor, John Biggs.
Maria Deleu, originally from Brazil, said: "It's a special day and I'm very happy. I've lived in Island Gardens for five years and I love it. It's a friendly community."
More than 30,000 people have been naturalised as British in the borough since ceremonies began in 2004.
Tower Hamlets register office registered more than 2,000 certificates of naturalisation last year.
A significant proportion of people came from the European Union.
Mohamed Ahmed Ducale from Somalia said: "It's one of the best days of my life. The thing I like about Tower Hamlets is that it's a multicultural place."
Marta Guasch from Spain said: "I've lived here for seven years and I want to live my life in the UK.
"I love Tower Hamlets."
Mayor Biggs said: "Tower Hamlets is one of the country's most diverse and vibrant places to live and I am proud that so many people have chosen our borough to be their new home."