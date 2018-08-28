Five new council homes to be built on the site of Stepney Library

How the new homes will look on the site of Stepney Library. Pic: LBTH Archant

These are what the new council homes which will be built in Stepney should look like.

Tower Hamlets Council will build the five three-bedroom homes, all with their own private gardens, on the site of the former Stepney Library in Sidney Street.

Two of the homes will be adapted for wheelchair users and the families in all five will be charged social rent rather than ‘affordable’ which can be up to twice as much.

The town hall rubber-stamped the building of the new houses last week as part of their target to build 2,000 council homes by 2022.

John Biggs, mayor of Tower Hamlets, said: “We are already well on the way to achieving this ambitious goal and I am delighted that these five new homes will be added to our total.

“We know that the availability of social housing, particularly larger properties for families, is an issue of great concern for our residents.”

Councillor Rachel Blake, deputy mayor and cabinet member for regeneration and air quality, added: “We have recognised the housing challenge that our residents face and we are delivering on our promise to address it.”