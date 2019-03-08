New cycle hire docking station in Victoria Park

A new Santander Cycles docking station has opened in Victoria Park.

Situated at the Bonner Gate entrance, it has space for 21 bikes and aims to encourage more people to explore the park and surrounding area on two wheels.

It brings the number of docking stations in Tower Hamlets up to 119.

David Eddington, head of cycle hire at TfL, said: "We know that many people use our bikes to cycle around parks and that there is demand for more bikes at these locations.

"Victoria Park is a perfect example of this and we're pleased to be able to boost the amount of bikes available to hire and dock around the park.

"We look forward to seeing even more people getting active and exploring this beautiful park on Santander Cycles."

The cycle hire scheme was launched in 2010 and last year, saw cyclists make a record 10.5 million journeys.