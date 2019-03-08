Tower Hamlets tenants urged to know rights as agent fees are outlawed

A variety of Let By and To Let estate agent signs outside an apartment block in Islington, London. PA Archive/PA Images

Tenants in the borough are been urged to learn their rights as new regulations outlawing certain letting fees come into effect.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

It is now illegal for agents to charge most fees on new tenancies and ones that are being renewed.

The new law bans charges for reference and credit checks and caps how much can be asked for as a security deposit and rent in advance.

You may also want to watch:

"The number of privately rented homes in the borough has grown massively in recent years and we've seen too many examples of tenants being charged rip-off fees by unscrupulous agents," said Tower Hamlets mayor John Biggs, who welcomed the changes.

The council itself has also introduced measures meant to curb bad behaviour by landlords and letting agents.

In 2017, it launched the Tower Hamlets Private Renters Charter, which imposed rules like mandatory registering of homes of multiple occupancy.

Residents can learn more about their rights as a tenant at towerhamlets.gov.uk/NoMoreFees.