New lower speed limits planned for several streets in the borough

New 20mph limits are planned for several streets in Tower Hamlets. Pic: TfL Transport for London

Transport bosses have announced plans today to introduce a 20mph limit on several streets in the borough as part of new safety measures planned for the capital.

The speed limit is planned for the Aldgate Gyratory, including Leman Street, Prescot Street, Mansell Street, Minories and Goodman's Yard, which is on the boundary of the Congestion Charge Zone (CCZ).

As part of the proposals all roads in the CCZ will become 20mph and TfL will use mobile speed cameras to ensure drivers comply.

In addition pedestrian crossings around Tower Hill station could be heightened to make them safer after it was named as one of seven 'high-risk' locations in London.

Sadiq Khan, Mayor of London, said: "Each year more than 4,000 people are killed or seriously injured on London's streets. The evidence is clear - lowering speeds on the most dangerous roads saves lives.

The proposed 20mph speed limit on TfL roads within the Congestion Charge Zone and at Aldgate Gyratory will protect people walking and cycling and other road users in the busiest part of the capital."

A public consultation into the plans has been launched.

It closes on July 10.

To take part click here.