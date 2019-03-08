Search

New lower speed limits planned for several streets in the borough

PUBLISHED: 14:30 05 June 2019 | UPDATED: 14:47 05 June 2019

New 20mph limits are planned for several streets in Tower Hamlets. Pic: TfL

New 20mph limits are planned for several streets in Tower Hamlets. Pic: TfL

Transport for London

Transport bosses have announced plans today to introduce a 20mph limit on several streets in the borough as part of new safety measures planned for the capital.

The speed limit is planned for the Aldgate Gyratory, including Leman Street, Prescot Street, Mansell Street, Minories and Goodman's Yard, which is on the boundary of the Congestion Charge Zone (CCZ).

As part of the proposals all roads in the CCZ will become 20mph and TfL will use mobile speed cameras to ensure drivers comply.

In addition pedestrian crossings around Tower Hill station could be heightened to make them safer after it was named as one of seven 'high-risk' locations in London.

You may also want to watch:

Sadiq Khan, Mayor of London, said: "Each year more than 4,000 people are killed or seriously injured on London's streets. The evidence is clear - lowering speeds on the most dangerous roads saves lives.

The proposed 20mph speed limit on TfL roads within the Congestion Charge Zone and at Aldgate Gyratory will protect people walking and cycling and other road users in the busiest part of the capital."

A public consultation into the plans has been launched.

It closes on July 10.

To take part click here.

Delivery driver remains critical week on from 'violent and unprovoked' bat attack

The man was found injured in Globe Road. Picture: Google Maps

O's boss Edinburgh taken to hospital

Justin Edinburgh looks on from the touchline at Wembley during the FA Trophy final between AFC Fylde and Leyton Orient (pic: Simon O'Connor).

Three women sexually assaulted at Wapping station

Police would like to speak to this man. Picture: BTP

Police arrest 39 people in raids targeting suspected drug dealers in Bow and Stepney

Police have carried out raids at 17 addresses across the borough. Pic: Kois Miah

Orient thank football community for Edinburgh support

Justin Edinburgh urges his Leyton Orient team on from the touchline at Brisbane Road (pic: Simon O'Connor).

New lower speed limits planned for several streets in the borough

New 20mph limits are planned for several streets in Tower Hamlets. Pic: TfL
