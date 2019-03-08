Search

Advanced search

Sign up to our newsletter

Royal London doctor invents software that could bring violent criminals to justice quicker

PUBLISHED: 14:20 07 June 2019 | UPDATED: 14:20 07 June 2019

Barts Health NHS Trust accident and emergency consultant Dr Johann Grundlingh. Picture: Robin Goodlad Photography.

Barts Health NHS Trust accident and emergency consultant Dr Johann Grundlingh. Picture: Robin Goodlad Photography.

Archant

A doctor at the Royal London Hospital has created software that speeds up the time it takes police to collect crucial medical evidence for crime investigations.

Dr Johann Grundlingh is the brains behind 'Streamlined Forensic Reporting Medical' which has reduced the average waiting time for police to obtain medical evidence from a hospital from around three months to just two days.

The medic, who works as an accident and emergency consultant, hopes the software will increase the number of offenders who are brought to justice and reduce "highly preventable" deaths and injuries, particularly from revenge attacks, by ensuring information is received more quickly.

The software provides a simple, web-based portal through which police and medics can securely and efficiently request and transfer medical records.

Dr Grundlingh decided to devise the software after witnessing the difficulties police face in quickly obtaining crucial evidence such as medical records.

Dr Grundlingh said: "While the service itself doesn't immediately seem to affect that, what we are seeing is police who have evidence quickly can then make charging decisions quickly, which then affects whether someone is charged and bailed."

The medic was awarded £350,000 in funding from Innovate UK, to fund further work with the software which is being tested by the Met, City of London and Surrey police services.

You may also want to watch:

"The feedback from police, courts, doctors and everyone involved in the chain has been extremely positive," Dr Grundlingh said.

"This can have a significant impact, and already has."

Adding that he wants to speed up the process so crucial evidence can be obtained within a day, he said. "We're pushing to make it better.

"If someone is arrested, police can only keep them for 24 hours, so they have 24 hours to make a decision about charging."

"If they don't have the information they need, it's hard to make that decision."

Dr Grundlingh said the software has already met that time frame and in one incident the evidence was obtained within an hour resulting in a man being charged with five counts of attempted murder.

He added: "That's our gold standard that we're pushing towards."

Most Read

Three women sexually assaulted at Wapping station

Police would like to speak to this man. Picture: BTP

Orient thank football community for Edinburgh support

Justin Edinburgh urges his Leyton Orient team on from the touchline at Brisbane Road (pic: Simon O'Connor).

Delivery driver remains critical week on from ‘violent and unprovoked’ bat attack

The man was found injured in Globe Road. Picture: Google Maps

Son tells of moment he found Brick Lane bagel shop owners dead at family home

Cohen family's Beigel Bake 24-hour shop in Brick Lane, Bethnal Green. Picture: Mike Brooke

‘The kindest person you could ever wish to know’: Dad’s tribute to woman killed in crash

Charlotte Kenning was injured close to Crossharbour DLR station and later died in hospital. Picture: Google Maps

Most Read

Three women sexually assaulted at Wapping station

Police would like to speak to this man. Picture: BTP

Orient thank football community for Edinburgh support

Justin Edinburgh urges his Leyton Orient team on from the touchline at Brisbane Road (pic: Simon O'Connor).

Delivery driver remains critical week on from ‘violent and unprovoked’ bat attack

The man was found injured in Globe Road. Picture: Google Maps

Son tells of moment he found Brick Lane bagel shop owners dead at family home

Cohen family's Beigel Bake 24-hour shop in Brick Lane, Bethnal Green. Picture: Mike Brooke

‘The kindest person you could ever wish to know’: Dad’s tribute to woman killed in crash

Charlotte Kenning was injured close to Crossharbour DLR station and later died in hospital. Picture: Google Maps

Latest from the East London Advertiser

Dubois wants to shut British rival Gorman up with victory in London later this summer

Daniel Dubois will defend his British heavyweight title against Nathan Gorman on July 13 (pic: Natalie Mayhew/Butterfly Boxing)

O’s host Walking Football World Cup and England triumph!

Wales celebrate after winning the Walking Football World Cup

Protest to take place outside East End’s oldest school earmarked for closure

Raine's Foundation Upper School in Approach Road, near Victoria Park, is facing closure. Picture: Mike Brooke

Royal London doctor invents software that could bring violent criminals to justice quicker

Barts Health NHS Trust accident and emergency consultant Dr Johann Grundlingh. Picture: Robin Goodlad Photography.

Secretary for health launches national plan to boost NHS staffing in Mile End

Secretary for Health Matt Mancock (right) speaks with NHS staff at the Tower Hamlets Centre for Mental Health. Picture: ELFT.
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists